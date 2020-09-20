Covid-19 Updates: India overtakes US in terms of global COVID-19 recoveries

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the Covid-19 situation in India.

The ministry has informed that India has overtaken the US and became number one in terms of global COVID-19 recoveries. the recovery rate of COVID-19 has further improved to 79.68%.

92,605 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in India in the last 24 hours. 1133 deaths were also reported. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 54,00,620 while the death toll climbed to 86,752. The total recoveries stand at 43,03,044.