Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries crosses 73,000 in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE.

As per the ministry, 809 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 722 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The total infection tally has reached at 84,242 and the total recoveries reached at 73,512. The death toll has reached at 404.

More than 103,000 new Covid-19 tests were carried out across UAE in the last 24 hours. The total tests doen so far has reached over 8.5 million.