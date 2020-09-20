“Ditching shaving was the best decision I made”.. a bearded woman says..

Can you imagine a woman in a full-grown beard? It seems like a nightmare. Now, think about women who actually face this problem and have to live with it. Yes, this is a reality. When we hit puberty, massive hormonal changes lead to certain features like deeper voice, facial hair, muscle development in men and acne, growth of hair in the pubic area, development of breast etc. in women. In case you are a woman and have developed a hormonal issue called polycystic ovary syndrome, you will start experiencing the growth of excessive facial hair.

This is what happened to a 27-year-old woman named Alma Torres, when she was 15. She struggled hard with this problem and tried almost every possible way including shaving, waxing, laser hair removal, and bleaching to get rid of the excessive facial hair but nothing helped her from preventing the hair from coming back.

She recently shared her story with a news platform that stated her saying that ditching shaving is the best thing she’s ever done. Alma lives in New York and she is celebrating the 4’th beard anniversary without feeling shy. This is an inspiring story for all those suffering from PCOS and experiencing physical differences.