‘Employees will take to the streets for me if bail is not granted’: Sanjana challenges!!!

BENGALURU: The judicial custody of Kannada actress Sanjana Galrani and IT worker Pratik Shetty, who was arrested in a drug racket case, has been extended to 30 days. Sanjana’s lawyer argued that the CCB had not clarified the charges against the actress. Sanjana, who appeared in a video conference from the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, said her blood pressure fluctuated frequently and asked for bail. The ACMM court extended his remand, though he said 250 people working for his company would take to the streets for him.

Former Karnataka Congress MLA R.V. Devraj’s son and Bengaluru Municipal Corporation corporator Yuvraj and actors Akul Balaji and Aryan Santosh have pleaded not guilty. Aryan Santosh said that he was called to know about the relationship between Vaibhav Jain, one of the accused. When he came to Bangalore years ago, Vaibhav had helped him rent a house. Balaji said he was not afraid as he had done nothing wrong and would co-operate with the investigation.