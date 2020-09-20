“FELUDA” ; Paper-Based, “Low Cost” Covid-19 test from IGIB !!!

New Delhi ; Scientists at the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology have launched a low-cost coronavirus test that will not require expensive machines for detection of the virus.

Named after “Feluda”, the detective character in legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s stories, the test has been developed by Debojyoti Chakraborty and Souvik Maiti as a simpler way of detecting SARS-coV2 presence in clinical samples, IGIB Director Anurag Agarwal said.

‘Feluda’ has advantages over RT PCR-based tests in terms of speed and cost. It is three to five times cheaper then RT- PCR based test so in cost terms it is advantage and in amount of time taken in ‘Feluda’ something like 30 minutes when RT- PCR take around 4 to 5 hours.