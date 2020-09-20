HAUNTED ; “Ghostly Face” in the Footage of Abandoned House ; Video Goes Viral !!!

The woman filmed the clip with a running commentary and sent it to her daughter Rebecca, who immediately distracted by a spooky detail. She noticed that an creepy face appears from one of the windows of the ‘deserted’ mansion.After she shared the video on TikTok, it went massively viral with over 2 million views.

“My mom sent me this video of a mansion she found on a hike and I just noticed a FACE in the window. wtfff #haunted,” she captioned her post.The video shows the side of the house as the mother delivers her running commentary.

But when she gets a little closer to the house, a face of what appears to be a child appears in the top left-hand corner window.The woman, seemingly oblivious of what she has filmed, continues her commentary.The clip garnered thousands of reactions on TikTok and other platforms. While many were shocked by the detail, some said it was probably a prank. However, the story had a different twist.Someone called Emily said the house was actually deserted. She claimed a doll’s head was kept in the window to keep the tourists away.Her claims turned out to be true as Rebecca posted an update video that clearly showed a mannequin head in the window.