Heartwarming!!! ‘Watch’ a man with dementia playing piano….

England: A video of an elderly man playing piano at his home has left viewers deeply moved. His son shared the video and it quickly attracted a lot of attention online, with people talking about ‘power of music’. The man playing the musical instrument is Paul Harvey, a noted musician and former music teacher. Although he now has dementia, and often “seems lost”, his son Nick shared how he is never more “present than when playing the piano”.

Dementia is a syndrome in which there is deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities. Although dementia mainly affects older people, it is not a normal part of ageing. Recently, Nick, also a music composer, took to Twitter to say that he gave his 80-year-old father just four random notes, and he improvised and created a melodious tunes in a matter of few minutes. “Dad’s ability to improvise and compose beautiful melodies on the fly has always amazed me,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Dad’s ability to improvise and compose beautiful melodies on the fly has always amazed me. Tonight, I gave him four random notes as a starting point. Although his dementia is getting worse, moments like this bring him back to me. pic.twitter.com/dBInVCTmfF — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 17, 2020

The video delighted people from various parts of the world, with many highlighting the healing powers of music and saying the composition uplifted their mood in such trying times. Others shared their own experience with people having dementia, saying how music brought them peace while fighting the disease.