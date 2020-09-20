“I’m finally out of my room after so many days”, says Malaika Arora…

Malaika Arora, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has now ‘overcome’ it. She shared the news on Instagram and expressed her happiness that the process involved ‘minimum pain and discomfort’. In her post, Malaika wrote, “‘Out and about’…M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself…. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

Before Malaika shared the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis, her test report was already being circulated online. Her sister, Amrita Arora, criticized those sharing it and wrote in her Instagram stories. Amrita also urged everyone to ‘stop this ridiculous naming and shaming’. Malaika tested positive for Covid-19 just a day after her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, revealed that he was diagnosed with the virus. She said in an Instagram post that she was asymptomatic and would be under home quarantine as per the advice of her doctors.