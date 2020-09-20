India’s foreign exchange reserves declined

The data released by the Reserve Bank of India has revealed that the foreign exchange reserves of India had declined. The forex reserves of the country has declined by 353 million dollars to 541.660 billion dollars in the week ended 11th September. On last the week the forex reserves has touched a life-time high last week.

Also Read: Communist veteran and former MP Roza Deshpande passes away

Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, decreased by 841 million dollars to 497.521 billion dollars. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by 582 million dollars to a record high of 542.013 billion dollars.

The gold reserves rose by 499 million dollars in the reporting week to reach 38.02 billion dollars. The country’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund marginally declined by one million dollars to 1.482 billion dollars.

The reserve position with the IMF declined by 11 million dollars to 4.637 billion dollars.