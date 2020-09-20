Interesting!!!Robots are stacking shelves in Japan…Watch video!!!

Tokyo: Robots could take temperatures, clean up, and deliver meals and medication to patients. They were also equipped with 5G and monitors for doctors to instantly see stats and recordings. In the following months, similar technological initiatives were seen in many other countries. Interestingly, robots were not only being used for hospital work but also for tasks such as maintaining vigilance in public areas, warning people to maintain social distance, and alerting everyone about the pandemic.

But what has been seen lately in Japan in regards to the use of some new kinds of robots has less to do with the pandemic and more about the country’s aging population. In order to combat labor shortage in the country, several Japanese stores have started using special robots that can carry out the duties of a store worker without getting tired.

Watch video:

The Model-T robot was created after FamilyMart, Japan’s second-largest convenience store chain partnered with robotics company Telexistence. The android is remote-controlled by a human operator, who is fully able to control a wide range of movements. They can lift heavy objects, move them, place them in order. The robots need to be controlled by humans. But one operator can be in control of multiple robots in a single store.