IPL 2020:- MS Dhoni in ‘Thala’ beard look!!! See photos here.

MS Dhoni has made his return on the field after a long span, and his new beard has become the talking point on social media. CSK fans have compared the beard to Srikanth and Abhinandan. He is also on the verge of breaking a record held by Suresh Raina, who will miss IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’.Dhoni is known for sporting new looks in almost every season of IPL and likes to play around with his hairstyle and beard. The CSK skipper won the hearts of thousands of his fans with his latest look.

Dhoni, who has numerous records under his belt, is set to become the most-capped player in IPL and is just four appearances away from surpassing the record held by Raina in IPL. ‘Thala’ has led CSK in 10 seasons in IPL while winning three titles with the Yellow Army.