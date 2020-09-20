Maid’s boyfriend creates fake profile of employer on FB for revenge….

Delhi: To take revenge on an employer, a house maid compelled in her boyfriend to create a fake profile of her woman employer on Facebook and posted her mobile number with vulgar and obscene messages. The man identified as Suraj, a resident of Chirag Delhi, Malviya Nagar has been arrested.

The matter came to light when a woman approached the Greater Kailash police station in South Delhi and lodged a complaint. A case under section 354D was registered. The complainant has said that a few months ago the maid, Shruti, was caught stealing in the house.

However, the maid, to teach a lesson to her employer, took the help of her boyfriend Suraj and created a fake profile of her employer on Facebook. She wanted her employer to feel harassed and so posted her mobile number with vulgar messages. Accused Suraj created a fake ID on Facebook with the vulgar caption of ‘Paid Sex’. He further uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant and her mother on the same along with some obscene photos of some other ladies.