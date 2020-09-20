“Married as Teenagers”, Longest Living Couple Celebrates 85th Anniversary ; Watch Video !!!

“Love for one thing, and we enjoy the same thing. And if we didn’t, we accepted it.” Ralph and Dorothy Kohler, 102 and 100-years-old respectively, married in 1935 when they were teenagers.The couple reached a rare milestone of celebrating their 85 years of marriage this week.

Ralph was 17 and Dorothy was 16 when they got married on 16 September 1935. At that time, a judge found out about their age and refused to perform the ceremony, even though Dorothy’s mother was present at the Tekamah Courthouse.Fortunately, a second judge agreed to get them married the day after.

Many people told Ralph and Dorothy that their marriage wouldn’t last. But 85 years later, they are still going strong.”Everybody said it would never last. You don’t ever think you’d make it. We did. That’s the main thing. If we ever had a problem, I agreed to it. That’s the best way to get out of them.” Ralph told.

Their 85th marriage anniversary is a milestone because only 6% of couples in the US get to celebrate their 50th anniversaries, according to the US Census Bureau data. But Dorothy and Ralph have reached their 85th year of marriage.When asked about the secret to their long lives and marriage, Ralph said they always had healthy habits and never drank alcohol or smoked.