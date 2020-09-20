Minister launches healthy bamboo cookies…Read more!!!

New Delhi: The Tripura government has launched cookies made from bamboo shoots, a sought-after delicacy across Northeast India. Launching the cookies on the occasion of World Bamboo Day last week, Chief Minister Biplab Deb said, “Bamboo Cookies are made naturally which makes them healthy and nutritious.”

On the ocassion of World Bamboo day launched Bamboo Cookies and Bamboo made honey bottle. Bamboo cookies and Honey bottle will now add another feather to our cap. It will generate livelihood opportunities for many & fullfill PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of #AtmaNirbharBharat . pic.twitter.com/x9oKZqFhSL — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 18, 2020

He said, “The bamboo cookies have the capacity to empower rural people. Since the government is focused on providing self-reliant platforms to young people in Tripura, these initiatives will encourage more people to choose innovative ways of doing trade.” “Bamboo shoots are widely consumed in India, but usually it is used like a vegetable in soups and curries.

Bamboo shoots of the species Melocanna baccifera, known as muli bamboo in Tripura, is a local delicacy,” Kant told. Using them to make cookies is one way of extending their shelf life, and also add value to local products. When produced commercially, the cookies should not cost more than other biscuits already available in the market.