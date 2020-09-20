DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Motion poster of ‘Rosie – The Saffron Chapter’ unveiled

Sep 20, 2020, 02:44 pm IST

The motion poster and the first look poster of upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Rosie – The Saffron Chapter’ has been unveiled on Sunday. Vivek Oberoi who plays the lead role in the film has unveiled the first-look poster through his social media handle.

Also read: Prime Minister to hold meeting with Chief Ministers

The story of the film revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a Call Center called Saffron in Gurgaon.

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of actress Shewta Tiwari plays the female lead in the film. The film marks Palak’s Bollywood debut.

The film is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Girish Johar, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal and Sandhya Ramachandran. The shooting of the film will begin from December.

Tags
Sep 20, 2020, 02:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button