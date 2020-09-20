Motion poster of ‘Rosie – The Saffron Chapter’ unveiled

The motion poster and the first look poster of upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Rosie – The Saffron Chapter’ has been unveiled on Sunday. Vivek Oberoi who plays the lead role in the film has unveiled the first-look poster through his social media handle.

The story of the film revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a Call Center called Saffron in Gurgaon.

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of actress Shewta Tiwari plays the female lead in the film. The film marks Palak’s Bollywood debut.

MOTION POSTER… #VivekOberoi and #PalakTiwari… Motion poster of #Rosie… Filming begins Dec 2020… Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra… Presented by Mandiraa Ent and Oberoi Mega Ent in association with Prerna V Arora. pic.twitter.com/WqRJZySIWm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2020

The film is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Girish Johar, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal and Sandhya Ramachandran. The shooting of the film will begin from December.