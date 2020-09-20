‘Parliament LIVE updates’: Rajya Sabha adjourned after passing farm bills amid protests.

New Delhi ; Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday as the scheduled sitting time was over.

The Upper House of Parliament passed The Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, through voice vote. “He (Harivansh) should safeguard the democratic traditions but instead, his attitude today harmed the democratic traditions & processes. So, we have decided to move a no-confidence motion against him,” quoted Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel.

#COVID19 has become a major challenge for mankind. We are also facing extraordinary circumstances due to COVID. Whenever a problem arose before the nation, this Parliament showed a path. People have hopes with this Session, held in such circumstances: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/k6Q9YYfzYm — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

