Prime Minister to hold meeting with Chief Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may hold a meeting with chief ministers. As per reports, the Prime Minister will held the meeting with the Chief Ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in country.

The meeting may be on September 23, reported news agency PTI quoting sources. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting, reported PTI.

PM Modi ha earlier held meetings with CMs to review the pandemic situation across the country. The last meeting was held on August 11 and chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states — Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh took part in it.