Schedule for school students announced in a Gulf country

The schedule for public schools has been announced in a Gulf country. The e-learning schedule for all public school students has been announced.

The E-learning committee at the Ministry of Education in Kuwait has announced this. All schools are expected to resume on October 4.

All classes will be conducted online in real time for all students in fourth grade and higher. As for kindergarteners up to third graders their lessons will be pre-recorded.

Live online classes will be conducted for the students in the fourth and fifth grade from 3pm to 5pm. Online classes will held for students in the sixth grade to eight grade from 8am to 10:30am. The real time online classes for high schools students will be from 10:40am to 1:30pm.