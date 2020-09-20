Section 144 imposed in 11 districts as coronavirus cases increases

As the number of coronavirus infected people is sharply rising, the state government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts. The prohibitory orders were imposed to contain the spread of the infection.

The Rajasthan government has announced this. The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora and other officials were present in the meeting.

Section 144 is imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than five persons at a place.

The ban on on social or religious gatherings is extended till October 31. However, the permission for 20 people at funerals and 50 in marriage functions will remain in place.