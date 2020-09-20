Third Best whiskey in the world…..Read more!!!

BENGALURU: The new single malt by Indian whisky maker John Distilleries, was declared the third finest whisky. The English whisky writer releases his iconic whisky bible every year, which reveals 50 best variants across categories such as blended scotch, Japanese and European. Murray tastes over 4700 whiskies for his yearly edition, and in his ranking system, any whisky which scores in the 94-97.5 range is voted by him as “superstar whiskies.”

John Distilleries is an Indian spirits company, in which Sazerac Company, the family-owned distilled spirits company in North America, is an active stakeholder. The range of Paul John single malts, including an entry-level variant, the flagship variant, two select casks, and the occasional limited editions, are distilled in Bengaluru, Davanagere, and Goa. In 2016, another Indian single malt Amrut Fusion by Amrut Distilleries was voted the third best whisky in the world by Murray.