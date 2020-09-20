‘Will fire only in self-defence’: BSF chief

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made it clear that BSF jawans will fire only for self-defence. This was said by BSF chief Rakesh Asthana after the four-day bi-annual talks with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Dhaka.

“The BSF chief stated that death or apprehension of criminals on the border are irrespective of nationalities. BSF personnel fire with non-lethal weapon only in self-defence when they are surrounded by large number of miscreants armed with ‘dah’ (cleaver-shaped knife), sticks etc, and their lives are endangered. DG BSF assured that the death incidents along the border will be made to reduce significantly in near future”, BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read: Will stage a protest if the government failed to introduce reservation’

Both BSF and BGB has agreed to take extra precautionary measures along the border, including intensifying public awareness programmes, undertaking appropriate socio-economic development program and real-time information sharing.

This was the 50th DG-level meeting between the two sides. The next meeting is slated to be held in India.