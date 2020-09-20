Woman held in Gurugram Metro Station holding a pistol…

Gurugram: A woman was captured by CISF at the Sikanderpur Metro station in Gurugram for carrying a pistol in her bag.

Rubi, 27, who hails from Aligarh, is currently residing at Shanti Nagar in Gurugram. The woman was returning to her native place at Aligarh when she was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force at the Sikanderpur metro station on Friday. “A country-made pistol was recovered from her bag during the security check. The woman was handed over to the police, for further investigation,” said the police.

An FIR was registered at the Metro police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The woman was produced before a local court on Saturday and has been granted bail, Kumar added.