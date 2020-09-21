2 held near Bangladesh border with suspicious maps

The Border Security Forces had nabbed 2 people from near the India- Bangladesh border. The men were arrested by BSF near international borer in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

BSF had also seized maps having suspicious markings and 500 yaba tablets – a banned narcotics-. BSF has also seized a motorbike form their handle.

The arrested were identified as Ruhul Mondal and Farooq Mollah, residents of Swarupnagar in the district BSF had also informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau about their arrest.

The seized two-wheeler and the drugs are valued at Rs 3,26,200.