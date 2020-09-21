Massive fire breaks out at a hospital, over 50 patients rescued

A massive fire has been broke out at a hospital. More than 50 patients were rescued.

The fire broke out at a private hospital in Bhilwara in Rajasthan on Sunday. As per primary investigation the fire broke out due to short-circuit on the third floor of the hospital.

52 patients admitted there were safely rescued. The patients were admitted to different wards of the hospital. Some of them were suspected COVID-19 patients.