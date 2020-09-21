Covid-19 Updates: India at top position in world in total Covid recoveries

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported that the country has reached at the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries of Covid patients.

India’s recoveries constitute 19% of the total global recoveries. Meanwhile the total global recoveries of the USA is 18.70%, Brazil 16.90% and Russia is 4%. India’s recovery rate has reached at 80.12%.

86,960 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has reached at 54,87,580. In this 10,03,299 are active cases. The total recoveries stand at 43,96,399. The death toll reached at 87,882.

More than 731,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. The total tests crossed 6 crore 43 lakhs in India.