5 killed after car rams into container truck!!!

Pune:- Five persons were killed after the car hit a container truck on the Pune-Solapur highway. The incident took place at around 3.30 am near Kasurdi village, around 50 kilometers from Pune city. The driver of the truck halted midway after the car rammed into it from behind. All five travelers in the car died on the spot due to the vehicle’s high speed and its subsequent impact after hitting the truck.

The accident victims were identified as Shobha Sharangowda-Patil (38); Anita Siddheshwar Barde (40); Siddeshawar Chandrakant Barde (55); Shweta Siddheshwar Patil (23); and Santosh Mallinath Patil (38). The car was coming to Pune from Solapur and was following a container truck with which it collided at around 3:30 am. The official further said a case would be registered against the truck driver for halting his vehicle on the highway in a negligent manner.