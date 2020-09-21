8 Dead, 20 rescued, many trapped as 3-storey building collapses

At least 8 people had lost their lives as a 3-storey building has collapsed. As per reports, more than 20 people were rescued by locals and 20 to 25 feared trapped inside the debris.

The 3-storey building was collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra on Monday. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to rescue.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane. At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

According to initial reports, the building, with 21 flats collapsed at night. The death toll is likely to mount as most of the residents were sleeping at the time when the incident happened at about 3.30 am.

According to the information available, the building, Jilani Apartment was constructed in the year 1984.