A player who won Man of the Match got a variety award!!! See what it is..

Jammu Kashmir:- During a cricket league in Kashmir’s Tekipora Kupwara, a unique Man of the Match award was given to the player which has taken the social media by storm. The player who won the award was given 2.5 kg fish as Man of the Match after the match. The picture of the same on Twitter soon got some interesting replies. While some were in splits after looking at the picture few felt it is a useful award for cricketers.

As far as the weird match awards are concerned, Jasprit Bumrah had once received a mini truck as Man of the Series for his performance in the series against Sri Lanka in 2017. England’s T20 freelancer got a blender once for his good show in the Dhaka Premier League match. England skipper Eoin Morgan had won a Rice Cooker back in 2013 while playing in the same tournament while New Zealand’s Anton Devcich received Sunshine Snacks as MoM award during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) once.