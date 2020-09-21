A Secret Chamber was Found at the House of ‘Suspected Al Qaeda Terrorist’ !!!

West Bengal: A secret chamber was found by NIA at the residence of suspected al-Qaeda terrorist Abu Sufyan, one of the six arrested from Murshidabad district in West Bengal.The chamber, measuring 10 x 7 feet, was found during a raid at the house in the Raninagar area of the district.Several electronic gadgets and a board of bulb were also found at the single-storied house, he said.Sufyan’s wife later told that the chamber was dug for a septic tank for an attached toilet.During the interrogation, Sufiyan told the investigators about the chamber.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested nine suspected al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala.Special NIA court judge Prasenjit Biswas remanded the six persons, arrested from Murshidabad, in NIA custody.They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It said that the group was planning terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds.Digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making homemade explosive devices have been seized from them.