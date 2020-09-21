A video showing China’s fake attack on US Air Force base released…

Beijing: China’s air force has released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a fake attack on what looks to be Andersen Air Force Base on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam, as regional tensions continue to rise.

The video was released on People’s Liberation Army Air Force Weibo account, came as China carried out a second day of drills near Chinese-claimed Taiwan, to express Beijing’s anger at the visit of a senior U.S. State Department official to Taipei.

The Chinese air force’s two minute and 15 second video, set to solemn, dramatic music like a trailer for a Hollywood movie, shows H-6 bombers taking off from a desert base. The video is called “The god of war H-6K goes on the attack!” Halfway through, a pilot presses a button and looses off a missile at an unnamed seaside runway. The missile homes in on the runway, a satellite image of which is shown that looks exactly like the layout of Andersen, though it is not named. The music suddenly stops as images of the ground shaking appear, following by aerial views of an explosion.

The video is meant to warn the Americans that even supposedly safe, rearward positions such as Guam may come under threat when conflicts over regional flashpoints, be it Taiwan or South China Sea, erupt. The H-6 has been involved in multiple Chinese flights around and near Taiwan, according to Taiwan’s air force, including those last week. The H-6K is the latest model of the bomber, which is based on the 1950s vintage Soviet Tu-16.