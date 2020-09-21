Arrested West Bengal natives had anti-national links: NIA confirms

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that the agency had ample evidence to prove that the arrested West Bengal natives had anti-national links. The NIA confirmed this in the remand report sumitted in the judicial first class magistrate court in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rain

Earlier on Saturday, the NIA had arrested 9 militants linked to Al-Qaeda from West Bengal and Kerala. The raids were carried out at several locations in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala’s Ernakulam early on Saturday.

The nine men have been identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen, currently residents of Ernakulam in Kerala; and Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman, all residents of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

NIA has also seized large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.

“The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” the spokesperson of NIA said .

“NIA had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West-Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” the agency said in a statement.