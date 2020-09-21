Auto driver held with 6.5 kg of ganja in Bengaluru….

Bengaluru: Three people have been arrested for trade drugs and 6.5 kg of ganja seized from them in separate raids recently.

Among them was an auto-rickshaw driver who was caught with 1.5 kg of ganja, worth Rs 70,000, near Tipu Sultan’s armoury in KR Market, Bengaluru. Vijay, 24, a resident of Vijayanagar, was trading the stuff on his three-wheeler. He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another case, police arrested Chandan Thakur, 24, and Mukhesh Singh, 25, residents of Byadarahalli, and reportedly seized around 5 kg of ganja, a bike, a mobile phone and cash from them. Police believe the suspects were trying to sell ganja to the public at Lingadheeranahalli. The duo has also been charged under an NDPS Act.