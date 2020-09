Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2910 more people in the state today. Thiruvananthapuram 533, Kozhikode 376, Malappuram 349, Kannur 314, Ernakulam 299, Kollam 195, Thrissur 183, Palakkad 167, Kottayam 156, Alappuzha 112, Kasaragod 110, Idukki 82, Wayanad 18 and Pathanamthitta 16 districts were diagnosed with the disease today. 18 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.