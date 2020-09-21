Chinese origin businessman murders son-in-law in Singapore…

Singapore: A 72-year-old Chinese-origin businessman was arrested for eight-and-a-half years for stabbing his Indian-origin son-in-law to death at a coffee shop in broad daylight following disputes over his handling of the family business and extra-marital affairs.

Tan Nam Seng pleaded guilty last month to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder by stabbing 38-year-old Spencer Tuppani three years ago during a busy lunch hour in the central business district. Tuppani had made several business moves that Tan perceived as a ploy to cheat him of his company. They also lived in the same household, even after Tan’s daughter discovered Tuppani’s affair with another woman and the couple was quarrelling frequently.

Tan stood over his son-in-law and stopped others from helping him, telling them to “let him die” and that “I wish to kill him”, the report said, adding that before the police arrived, Tan kicked the younger man’s face twice, before calling his daughter. The prosecution asked for 12 years’ jail, saying that while Tan was suffering from a major depressive disorder, there were “crucial” aggravating factors including the fact that it was “a revenge tragedy”.