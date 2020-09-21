Conventional transformers moving to vault with a new innovation by NIT Kozhikode…

Kozhikode: The idea of a “Solid-state transformer” has been discussed since 1970. The initial purpose of solid-state transformers is to convert AC to AC for step up or step down with a function same as that of a conventional transformer.

Kozhikode NIT has come up with an invention that can pave the way for revolutionary changes in the field of power supply. Researchers in the Department of Electrical Engineering have developed a high performance and low cost transformer to replace the 80 year old KSEB transformers.

These transformers, powered by solid state power transformer technology, are less than a quarter the size of conventional transformers. This can significantly reduce power transmission losses as it is more efficient. It also has a very low construction cost as it does not require fuses and control devices. Also, the best feature of these transformers is that they can be controlled from the substation by remote control.

Kerala Allied Electricals and Engineering (KEL), a public sector undertaking, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for industrial production. The technology was acquired by Kell after successful experiments and analyzes. Solid-state transformer is an emerging technology. The transformer using solid state technology was developed for the first time in India. This venture was a success under the guidance of the Assistant Professor Dr. S. Ashok said. Research students Dr. Kumaravel and Haritha have been working on this solid state power transformer for almost three years.