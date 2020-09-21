COVID-19:- 106-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus…

Maharastra:- Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at the highest risk. Severe illness means that the person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe. Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai was discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked the entire team of KDMC and seemed happy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the top worst-hit state by COVID. After being admitted to the state-run Medical College on August 18, the woman responded to the treatment without any tension, doctors said.