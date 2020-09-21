Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan greeted Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award winning artist

Former Mizoram Governor and veteran BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has greeted the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award winning artist Tichur Mohanan. The former BJP president visited his house near the Aiyypankkavu in Tichur and felicitated him.

Kummanam ha said that Tichur is the birthplace of renowned artists including legendary Kathakali master Kavungal Panikkar. This award is an recognition to both Tichur and the artist in the village, Kummanam added.

BJP Thrissur district committee member Mohanan Varavur, Panchayath member Bindhu Unnikrishnan, OBC Morch state vice president Rishi Palpu, BJP panchayath president K Mohanan were also with Kummanm.