Govt removes permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen..

New Delhi: The ministry of road transport and highways ministry stated that it has removed all permit requirement from transport vehicle operators carrying and delivering oxygen cylinders and tanks till March 31, 2021.

“It had been brought to the notice of the ministry that there are problems being faced by certain transport Vehicles operators in this regard. The ministry has, thus, issued a notification,…for exemption of permit requirements for these vehicles as required under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988,” “The decision has been taken in view of certain issues brought to notice of the ministry about problems being faced by Transport Vehicle operators for the carriage, transportation, and delivery of Oxygen Cylinders or Oxygen Tanks across the States or within a State”, a statement said.

The ministry of home affairs asked all states and Union Territories to ensure free movement of vehicles carrying oxygen as it is an essential public health commodity and an important prerequisite for managing moderate and severe Covid-19 cases.