IMD predicts heavy rain

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rains.

The IMD has informed that Bay of Bengal may get moderate rains due to the low-pressure area that has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal. Kolkata may get moderate rain due to this.

Kolkata may receive moderate rains on Monday and Tuesday. But on western districts and north Bengal the rain may be heavy till September 24.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in West Midnapore, Jhargram, and Bankura on Monday said IMD.