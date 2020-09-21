IRS official’s son arrested in Delhi with curated marijuana…

NEW DELHI: NCB seized 2.7 kg of curated marijuana from Delhi and arrested a 21-year-old son of a senior IRS official’s son from his residence. The marijuana was concealed in an air compressor. The accused made the payment through bitcoins and came in contact with the US-based consignor through an Instagram account. The agency claimed that the man admitted that he used to import such parcels on a regular basis for the last one-and-a-half years for himself and his friends.

The accused is an engineering graduate, had been trying for jobs for the past few months but failed in his attempt due to the sudden recession following the Covid-19 outbreak. He used to order drugs from the US through Instagram and the payments were made through bitcoins. A total of 2.7 kilograms of bud was seized and the best quality of this marijuana was sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram. He revealed that he used to get ‘charas’ and marijuana from Delhi and Bengaluru-based suppliers.