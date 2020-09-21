“It was a godsend opportunity”:- Businessman works as a ward boy!!! Read more…

Pune:- 35-year-old Subhash Baban Gaikwad, working as a business partner at a security agency, used to earn around Rs 60,000 per month. Now, he earns a salary of just Rs 16,000 working as a hospital ward boy. He deliberately made the switch out of choice after he recovered from coronavirus.

“I have survived a scare in my life. Money means nothing if you do not exist in this world. God has given me another opportunity… the medical fraternity has given me a new life and I wish to spend it in the service of patients,” says Gaikwad, whose wife Savita is a nurse at the PCMC-run Bhosari hospital. “My wife was my biggest support. She also tested positive and was home quarantined.” After his home isolation was over, he saw a PCMC advertisement in the newspaper for ward boys. He immediately went to Bhosari hospital and submitted his application. He was asked to join the next day, his intention is to serve humanity.