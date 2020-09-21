“I’ve Slept With More Than 200 Girls, Don’t Be Shy”; Actress slams over Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai ; After Payal Ghosh has now opened up and revealed lots more in a conversation with a news channel. Payal said that the filmmaker tried to convince her to participate, urging her not to feel shy. The actress told that, “Kashyap called her again next time, and that was when he allegedly forced himself on her. “When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because my girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me.”

Coming back to allegations against the filmmaker, Payal Ghosh has revealed some vivid details. While tweeting about the same, the actress tagged PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account. She shared a link of her video interview to a news channel, where she made these shocking revelations.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

While Anurag Kashyap has denied all allegations, branding them “baseless,” a section of Twitter is up in arms against the filmmaker. His muse and good friend, Taapsee Pannu is also being brutally trolled on the microblogging site for lending support to her ‘feminist friend’. Taapsee’s tweet, “For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create” is getting the actress more brickbats than adulation.