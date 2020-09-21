KSRTC rolls out “Fresh Mart”; Bus Morphed into Milma Stall

Thiruvananthapuram ; KSRTC will roll out its first “fresh mart”, a bus modified into a stall on tuesday.The stall located near putharikandam ground will sell Milma Products.Milma has proposed to start similar stalls across the state.

KSRTC started converting its old and abandoned buses marked as scrap into stationary stalls.The old buses will be rented out to agencies like Matsyafed, MPI,KEPCO,Consumerfed,Supplyco,Kudumbasree and Horticorp to run outlets near Bus stands.As per requirement KSRTC technicians remodel the buses.The revenue for selling one scrap bus comes upto 75,000 rupees to One Lakh whereas the monthly rent of freshmart is around rupees 30,000.There is space for around 7 stalls at Eastort and 6 at Thampanoor.

Minister for Dairy Development K.Raju will inaugurate the stall at 5pm on Tuesday.Transport Minister AK Saseendran will preside over and MLA V S Sivakumar will make the first sale.