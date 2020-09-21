“Minor girl” committed suicide after father scolded her for a silly reason !!!

Chennai:A 13-year-old girl from Erode district immolated herself on Sunday morning after her parents blamed her for watching movies on mobile instead of attending e-classes.The incident happened at the residence of the girl, V Hemamalini, near Gobichettipalayam. She was a student of Class 8 in a government school. Around 6am on Sunday, her father K Velumani and mother left for work. Around two hours later, neighbours called up Velumani and told him that smoke was emitting from his house.

The parents immediately rushed back home and tried to break open the door. Police also arrived at the spot after receiving information from Gobichettipalayam fire station personnel. On entering the house, police found Hema Malini lying dead in the kitchen with burn injuries.

The girl’s body has been sent to Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. She was upset since her father scolded her on Saturday for not doing her online classes on regular basis and spending time watching movies on the mobile phone,Bungalowpudur police station inspector Napoleon said.