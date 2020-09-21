“No Salary” ; Man abandons his two toddlers on road…Read More!!!

New Delhi: A man abandoned his two toddlers on the road in Delhi Civil Lines after he did not get the salary for the last three months. According to a report, a heartbreaking video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, the toddlers could be seen crawling on the road. The policemen brought the kids to the police station and traced the family and handed them the children. The man who abandoned the kids works as a clerk in a cooperative society in the capital.

“I have been regularly visiting my administrative head’s office demanding my salary but in vain. I don’t have money to buy milk for my kids. I could not meet him again. So, I left my kids outside his house and left. I don’t know how the toddlers reached the road,” the report quoted. A senior police officer said they received a call about the toddlers crawling on the road. A police team was sent and they took the babies to the police station. The toddlers were fed with the help of woman constables.