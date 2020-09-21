Personal data of almost 1000 Belarusian police leaked by hackers…

Belarus: Anonymous hackers leaked the personal data of 1,000 Belarusian police officers in vengence for a crackdown on street demonstrations against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, as protesters geared up for another mass rally.

“As the arrests continue, we will continue to publish data on a massive scale,” “No one will remain anonymous even under a balaclava”, said the statement. The government said it would find and punish those responsible for leaking the data, which was widely distributed on Telegram channels. “The forces, means and technologies at the disposal of the internal affairs bodies make it possible to identify and prosecute the overwhelming majority of those guilty of leaking personal data on the Internet,” said the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The government said 390 women were detained for taking part in a protest against Lukashenko. Most have been released. Lukashenko’s crackdown on the protests has prompted the European Union to weigh fresh sanctions against his government.