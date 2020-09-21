“Pool pics” of Pregnant Anushka Sharma in a black bikini ; See the Photos!!!

Dubai ; Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma seems enjoying the pregnancy time as her instagram post is the proof that she is loving this new phase of life. She shared a super-cute picture of herself from the pool in which she is seen ornate her baby bump in a black bikini.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “‘Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance’ – Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because… After all, we are all just walking each other home – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday (sic).”

Recently, Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together. Sharing a happy photo of themselves, the couple wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 (sic).” In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a polka dot dress.Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

After spending months in quarantine together, the couple is currently in UAE for Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli, who is the captain of the Indian National cricket team, is leading the IPL team Bangalore Royal Challengers. In UAE, the couple celebrated the good news with the teammates by cutting a cake.