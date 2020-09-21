Shocking!!!Tourist guide gang raped by 5 in a five star hotel…

New Delhi: 27-year old woman was gang-raped by 5 men in Lutyens’ Delhi after they were provoked by another woman. The accused gang-raped the woman at a five-star hotel. The prime accused in the case has been arrested.

The survivor works as a tourist guide-cum-ticket booking agent. The woman had gone to collect the second installment of a loan from the accused who she is acquainted with. The woman had taken a loan as she was struggling to make both ends meet. The incident is said to have taken place at Shangri La Hotel. At around 9.30 pm, the woman was asked to come outside a complex near the hotel. When the woman reached the hotel, she was asked to go to a room to meet a group of people as they wanted to provide a loan to her at a subsidised rate. The woman, who was struggling financially, agreed to go to the room.

The woman was then taken to a room where four other persons were already present. The accused took turns to rape the woman. When the woman resisted, the accused threatened to assault her. The prime accused, Manoj Sharma who works as a contractor dropped the woman home after the incident.