TTE arrested for filming a woman in train restroom…

Tamil Nadu: Railway Ticket Examiner was arrested for filming a woman while she was using the restroom during her train journey. The man accused was S Meganathan from Sooramangalam in Salem city.

The incident, have happened in a moving train from a woman who is studying in a private college was travelling to Chennai. The woman was using the restroom and she found something near the window. She came out and alerted other passengers. The passengers snatched the phone of 26 years old TTE and found that there were several such video.

As per reports, the Arakonnam police have charged the man under IPC sections 354-C and 354-D , Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, and sections 66-B and 67 of the IT Act.