UAE issues notice to smartphone users

A notice was issued to smartphone users in UAE. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has issued an notice to Apple iPhone users. The TRA has issued the notice regarding the Apple’s iOS14 .

A new feature in Apple’s iOS14 alerts you if an app is using the camera or microphone. The new feature is part of the Apple’s new operating system – highly-anticipated iOS 14 – that was made available earlier this month.

TRA said that if the sign appears even though the app does not need it, it means that the app is trying to access the camera or microphone without the user’s knowledge.

TRA recommended users that in this case they will contact the app developer to get a clarification, or remove the app and report it to the App store.